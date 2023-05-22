Hampton man, 25, charged in Newport News woman's February murder: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 25-year-old Hampton man has been charged with the murder of a Newport News woman in February.

Adjascent White is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Newport News Police Department.

It happened on the evening of Feb. 7 in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, police said. Officers had been called to check on a person's welfare.

When they got to the scene, they found Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, dead in her apartment.

Police said an investigation led to White's arrest on Saturday night in Hampton.

Court records show White was being held without bail.