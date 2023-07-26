Hampton man faces animal cruelty, dogfighting charges after 8 dogs found in poor conditions: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found in poor conditions.

On Tuesday, police said the Hampton Animal Response Team got a complaint from the 1st block of Ireland Street. That's where officers found eight dogs in poor health and unsafe conditions.

The animals were removed and are now in the care of the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, police said in a release.

Police said 59-year-old Michael Johnson was arrested and charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership and four counts of dogfighting.

Court records show Johnson was released on bail and has an initial appearance scheduled for Aug. 1 in Hampton General District Court. The records did not list an attorney for Johnson.

