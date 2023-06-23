Isle of Wight drug raid leads to arrest of high-ranking gang member: Sheriff

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A drug bust in Isle of Wight County led to the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said Demetris Daniels was arrested after deputies served multiple search warrants. An initial warrant was for the distribution of narcotics which led to a second warrant for firearms and ammunition.

During these searches, investigators said they also found criminal gang paraphernalia.

Deputies seized more than 400 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix with a street value of about $80,000 in addition to other narcotics, ammunition and firearms, the sheriff's office said.

Daniels was arrested at his home in the 30000 block of Holly Run Road in the Carrsville area of the county, the sheriff's office said.

Daniels is the MC Sergeant at Arms for the Wheels of Soul, according to the sheriff's office. He allegedly lives in the same home as Ronald Matthews who is in federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from an arrest in 2021.

Matthews' case pointed investigators to Daniels, the sheriff's office said.

Daniels is charged with prohibited criminal street gang participation in addition to a number of other drug and gun-related charges, according to a release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it's also looking for Haley Wright in connection to the case. She has a last-known address in Suffolk. Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call 911.