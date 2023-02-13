"It was about $800 I gave him," Romance scheme victim speaks out on how she fell for trap

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's an issue targeting those who are seeking love and partners.

With Valentine's Day approaching, the FBI says romance scams are on the rise as people look to cash in on victims looking for a connection.

News 3 talked with a woman who says she fell victim to someone she thought cared about her.

"It was about $800 I gave him. He had requested to be my friend, so I finally did just talk to him, and we went back and forth for a little bit," the woman told News 3's Kelsey Jones.

Conversations started online through social media platforms like Instagram from the woman who said she fell victim of an online romance scheme.

The victim did not want her identity revealed, but she tells News 3 the conversations went on for nearly 5 months, thinking he was a military man stationed in Africa.

"I even opened up a bank account," the victim said.

From Instagram to Google Hangout, they started to talk more and more.

She said he started asking her for gift cards and then it became a habit, but she added she always had a feeling something wasn't right.

This led her to hire a cybersecurity expert to get down to the bottom of things.

"Collectively I was able to help her understand that the person that she was speaking with was in fact not a real person that she wanted to speak with, it was part of a scheme," said Len Gonzales, Cybersecurity Expert from Ally Cyber Investigations, LLC.

Cybersecurity experts like Gonzales say these individuals often work in groups overseas, and use the same basic script to target seniors.

But, in this case, the victim was in her 30s.

"Often times people don't understand basic security measures and how to identify this type of activity," said Gonzales.

The FBI says, since the pandemic hit, these online romance scams have become more prevalent.

In 2021, victims in the U.S lost nearly $1 billion.

"You just think that it is something until you learn that most of the time it's not," the victim said.

For more information from the FBI on how to prevent romance schemes, click here.