Juvenile arrested after chase from Chesapeake to Norfolk ends with crash: Police

Posted at 7:56 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 19:56:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Hampton Roads are looking for two people in connection to a crash from an early morning pursuit Friday.

It started around 4:30 a.m. on I-64 in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said a driver wouldn't pull over. That driver kept going into Norfolk, down Ocean View Avenue, eventually crashing into a fence on Granby Street. The people inside started running.

One person, a juvenile, was arrested, police said.

Authorities believe the three were involved in another crime prior to the pursuit.

