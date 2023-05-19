Juvenile arrested after chase from Chesapeake to Norfolk ends with crash: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Hampton Roads are looking for two people in connection to a crash from an early morning pursuit Friday.

It started around 4:30 a.m. on I-64 in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said a driver wouldn't pull over. That driver kept going into Norfolk, down Ocean View Avenue, eventually crashing into a fence on Granby Street. The people inside started running.

One person, a juvenile, was arrested, police said.

Authorities believe the three were involved in another crime prior to the pursuit.