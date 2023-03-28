Juvenile male seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting Monday night, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A juvenile male has serious injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday night.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Headwind Lane, which isn't far from Twin Pines Road.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 3800 block of Headwind Lane. A juvenile male was located with a serious injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HV1irFdlf7 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 28, 2023

The tweet did not include any other details.

