Juvenile male seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting Monday night, police say

Police respond to a shooting that left a juvenile injured in the 3800 block of Headwind Lane. March 27, 2023.
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 21:18:38-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A juvenile male has serious injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday night.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Headwind Lane, which isn't far from Twin Pines Road.

The tweet did not include any other details.

Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.

