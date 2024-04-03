K-9 stabbed to death by MS-13 gang members during attack in VADOC facility

SUSSEX, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) lost their K-9 officer Rivan after he was killed protecting his handler while she was responding to an attack between inmates.

On Tuesday, April 2, three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang who are housed at Sussex I State Prison attacked another inmate within of the facility's housing units, according to VADOC.

VADOC says a fourth inmate appeared to be supervising the attack.

Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and K-9 Rivan were on duty and working in the area at the time and responded to stop the attack, protect the inmates and restore order, said VADOC.

Rivan was then violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates, and later died at the facility while VADOC staff attempted lifesaving measures.

Officer Phillip Fields, a trained K-9 handler and four-year veteran of the department, had no serious injuries due to her training and Rivan's courageous actions, VADOC said in a statement.

"The loss of Rivan is truly tragic, but it is important to remember he did not die in vain," said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. "He lost his life while potentially saving the lives of two people, his assigned officer and an inmate. The VADOC will never forget Rivan's sacrifice."

The department said the inmates involved in the malicious attack are from El Salvador and Guatemala and at least three are verified members of MS-13.

The department said they confirmed that all four of the inmates were in the United States illegally at the time of their arrest and conviction, and are incarcerated for several charges including first degree homicide, attempted rape, kidnapping/abduction, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, child pornography charges, grand larceny, and possession of a Schedule II drug.

"The safety of our corrections team is our agency's top priority," said Dotson. "Officer Phillip Fields has the agency's full support during this difficult time and I personally wish her well in her recovery. The heroics she displayed during this brutal assault demonstrate her courage, her commitment to public safety, and her care for the safety of the inmate population. I thank her for her service to the Commonwealth."

Rivan was a Belgian Malinois who would have turned 6 years old on Apr. 30, according to VADOC.

The K-9 joined the Department of Corrections in 2019 and was certified in July 2019. VADOC said Rivan came from a family line with a strong public safety tradition, with his father working for a police department in Southwest Virginia and his mother worked for the United States Secret Service.

"This also underscores the importance of the VADOC's K-9 program," Dotson said. "K-9s play a vital role at our facilities. They protect our correctional staff. They protect our inmates and also deter aggressive inmate behavior. The Virginia Department of Corrections never wants to lose one of its K-9s in the line of duty, but their important role in ensuring long-term public safety for the Commonwealth is undeniable."

The department said they will hold a memorial service for Rivan, and intends to pursue prosecution of the inmates involved to the fullest extent of the law.

