K-9 officer stopped impaired suspect that led high-speed chase: Report

MUNICE — Indiana State Police K-9 Yanna is being credited with the apprehension of a suspect on Saturday.

According to police, Segeant Nick Albrecht initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Camaro in the area of S. Madison Street and Memorial Drive in Muncie. The drive reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Michael Thiron and K-9 Yanna joined the pursuit to assist Albrecht.

After driving through a residential yard, the driver's Camaro became stuck in mud. At this point, the driver fled on foot, according to police.

K-9 Yanna took off after the suspect at this time. During the pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at Yanna, but was stopped by the fast-acting K-9 before firing.

The suspect was transported to the hospital before being taken to the Delaware County Jail.

The 31-year-old man, who WRTV will not name until formal charges are filed, is preliminarily charged with:

