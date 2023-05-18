Man, 29, charged in woman's April shooting death in Norfolk's Ocean View area

NORFOLK, Va. — A 29-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with second-degree murder in the April shooting death of a woman in the Ocean View area.

Dayqwan Stevenson was arrested in Norfolk on Thursday, according to the Norfolk Police Department. He's also charged with use of a firearm.

On April 16, police were called to the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue where they found 32-year-old Terri Denmark who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Stevenson was being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.