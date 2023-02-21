Man accused of killing K-9 near Colorado School of Mines faces 8 counts, including animal cruelty

GOLDEN, Colo. – A man accused of shooting and killing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 last week has been charged with several counts, including aggravated animal cruelty.

Eduardo Armando Romero, 29, also faces one count each for identity theft, menacing, vehicular eluding, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

The charges were announced Tuesday by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.

Romero is accused of eluding officers with the Golden Police Department and later, ramming into patrol cars in the early hours of Feb. 13 near the Colorado School of Mines, after they found him slumped over and unresponsive near 19th and Elm Streets shortly after midnight that day.

More officers, including the sheriff's office K-9 units, were called to the scene to track down and apprehend Romero.

K-9 Graffit, who’d been with the Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office since 2015, was able to track Romero down near W. 6th Avenue and 19th Street and moved to apprehend him, but deputies said the man shot the K-9, killing him at the scene.

Just before 5 a.m. that day, Romero came out of hiding and surrendered to police. He was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility, where he remains on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 17 at 10 a.m.