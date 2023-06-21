Man arrested after caregiver finds woman dead in Camden County, NC, home

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a Camden County, North Carolina, home by her caregiver on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of North River Road, according to Camden County Sheriff J. Kevin Jones. When they got there, they talked to a caregiver at the home who stated she found Virginia Johnson, 56, dead.

Investigators later ruled the death a homicide and identified a person of interest in the case.

Sheriff Jones said deputies arrested Christopher Olander Poole Jr., 36, on northound U.S. Highway 17, just south of the rest area.

Poole was charged with murder and was being held at the Albemarle District Jail without bond, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office said Poole also resides in the 200 block of North River Road. He will have his first court appearance on Friday.

Sheriff Jones said the investigation is still ongoing.