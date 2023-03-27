Man arrested after pointing gun at traffic on Atlantic Ave. in VB, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is charged after police said he pointed a stolen firearm at passing vehicles in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a citizen found officers and told them a man, identified as Travon Avery, was pointing a gun at traffic in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Eventually, authorities said they found Avery, 23, of Portsmouth, on top of the SpringHill Suites parking garage, holding a firearm.

Authorities took Avery into custody. Police said they found the gun Avery was holding which had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

Avery was charged with receipt of a stolen firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.