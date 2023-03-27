Watch Now
Man arrested after pointing gun at traffic on Atlantic Ave. in VB, police say

Police said the gun had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.
Virginia Beach Police Department
A man was arrested after police said he pointed this gun at traffic along Atlantic Avenue on Virginia Beach. March 25, 2023.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:42:45-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is charged after police said he pointed a stolen firearm at passing vehicles in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a citizen found officers and told them a man, identified as Travon Avery, was pointing a gun at traffic in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Eventually, authorities said they found Avery, 23, of Portsmouth, on top of the SpringHill Suites parking garage, holding a firearm.

Authorities took Avery into custody. Police said they found the gun Avery was holding which had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

Avery was charged with receipt of a stolen firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.

