Man dies after shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News

Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 17:19:13-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Sunday in Newport News.

Around 3:40 p.m., Newport News officers said they responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road. Authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said the man was walking when he was shot.

Officers did not provide any other details about the man involved nor any details about a potential suspect.

An investigation is underway, police said.

