Man dies after shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Sunday in Newport News.

Around 3:40 p.m., Newport News officers said they responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road. Authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Homicide Investigation: Traverse Road - https://t.co/g22R4MMfyn — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) November 13, 2022

Police said the man was walking when he was shot.

Officers did not provide any other details about the man involved nor any details about a potential suspect.

An investigation is underway, police said.