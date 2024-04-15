Watch Now
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing on W. Ocean View Ave.: Norfolk Police

Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 19:31:37-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Police saidi n a post on the social media platform X that they were investigating the stabbing in the 100 block of West Ocean View Avenue after getting a call about the incident around 4:40 p.m.

Police did not release any suspect information but asks that if anyone knows anything about the stabbing, to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.

