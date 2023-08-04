Man robs VB’s Cal’z Pizza, Subway, Dunkin’ in under 24 hours, attempts to rob McDonalds: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In under 24 hours, a 21-year-old is accused of robbing 3 different spots in Virginia Beach.

In a joint effort with the Chesapeake Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) has arrested 21-year-old Qahir Robinson of Norfolk for robbing three different businesses in Virginia Beach.

During the robberies, which police say happened between August 1 – 2, Robinson "displayed a firearm, demanded and obtained money from the businesses, and used a stolen vehicle to get away."

The first robbery, according to police, took place on August 1, at 6:02 p.m. at a Cal’z Pizza. About thirty minutes later, at 6:36 p.m., police claim Robinson then robbed a Subway.

The following morning, at 6 a.m., Robinson robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts and within minutes attempted to rob a McDonalds in Chesapeake, police reported.

Chesapeake police say they were able to arrest Robinson after a foot pursuit.

Robinson is being charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, and three counts of wearing a mask in a public place.

