Man sentenced to 45 years for child molestation in northeast side park

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old Indianapolis man will spend the next 45 years in prison after molesting an 11-year-old girl at a northeast side park in 2022.

James Howard Jr. was sentenced to 45 years after being found guilty of Child Molestation, Kidnapping and Criminal Confinement in September.

According to court documents, the girl told detectives that the unknown man approached her from behind and put a black rag in her mouth. He then "dragged" her into a wooded area "near a black log and a wood fence" where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl told police she began kicking and pushing the man until she fought her way out of the situation, found her phone and called police, according to the affidavit.

When questioned, the girl gave detectives specific details about what happened, what the man was wearing and the color of his phone.

“The young survivor in this case has repeatedly shown admirable courage throughout this extremely difficult process. Her testimony ultimately put law enforcement and prosecutors in a position to ensure that the defendant cannot harm others in our community,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “This case demonstrates our trial teams’ willingness to go above and beyond to secure justice on behalf of victims and their families.”