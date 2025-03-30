Man shot, killed by police in James City County Food Lion parking lot

JAMES CITY COUNTY — A man is dead after being shot by James City County police officers just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the department.

It happened in the parking lot of the Food Lion near Richmond Road and Old Towne Road.

Investigators have not released the name of the man killed or any details on what led to the shooting.

They say a heavy police presence will remain in the area throughout Sunday evening, and advise the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

The Virginia State Police are on scene and will conduct the investigation.

