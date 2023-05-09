Watch Now
Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Doolittle Rd. in Hampton

Police said a suspect is in custody.
Hampton police car
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 21:51:13-04

HAMPTON, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Hampton sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

The call came in around 7:35 p.m. from the 100 block of Doolittle Road, according to a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim. Medical personnel took him to the hospital.

Police said the victim and the suspect were in a "verbal altercation" before shots were fired. The victim was struck multiple times.

Police said the suspect is in custody, but they did not detail the charges. An investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

