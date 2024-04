NORFOLK, Va. — A stabbing in Norfolk sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

In a post on social media platform X, Norfolk police said it happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 800 block N. Military Highway. That's not far from Military Circle Mall, near the intersection with Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police did not release any details about suspects in the case.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.