Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Newport News sees 93 shooting deaths so far in 2022, an increase compared to 2021

NNPD.png
News 3
NNPD.png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 16:46:38-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department said there have been 93 shooting deaths so far in 2022. That's compared to 83 this time last year, a 12% increase.

Cornelius Huggins' loved one is part of that statistic. Antone Artis was found shot to death on Windy Way on November 10.

“He was just too good, and too young to be gone,” said Huggins.

Artis celebrated his 21st birthday on Nov. 6. He leaves behind two children.

Police told News 3 Artis' death is still under investigation. They would not comment on suspect information, motive or other specifics of the case.

“He should still be here, whether he was wrong, they got places for that, and it’s not a cemetery,” said Huggins.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need