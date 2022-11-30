Newport News sees 93 shooting deaths so far in 2022, an increase compared to 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department said there have been 93 shooting deaths so far in 2022. That's compared to 83 this time last year, a 12% increase.

Cornelius Huggins' loved one is part of that statistic. Antone Artis was found shot to death on Windy Way on November 10.

“He was just too good, and too young to be gone,” said Huggins.

Artis celebrated his 21st birthday on Nov. 6. He leaves behind two children.

Police told News 3 Artis' death is still under investigation. They would not comment on suspect information, motive or other specifics of the case.

“He should still be here, whether he was wrong, they got places for that, and it’s not a cemetery,” said Huggins.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police.