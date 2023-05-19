Watch Now
NN man pleads guilty to child porn possession while working as bus driver, school aide

Posted at 10:58 PM, May 18, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man plead guilty to the possession of child porn while working as an elementary school aide and bus driver.

Court documents show 37-year-old Richard Whitley Jr. uploaded more than three dozen images of child sex abuse. Officials found thousands of videos and pictures of child sex abuse material on his devices with subjects as young as toddlers and even infants.

Whitley was formerly employed as a school bus driver for an elementary school outside Petersburg and is said to have routinely engaged with student minors through text or direct messaging on Instagram.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

