Norfolk man indicted for distributing 'Zombie Drug'

NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Norfolk man for distributing fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, also known as “Tranq” or the "Zombie Drug."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, William Griggs, 54, operated two drug houses in Norfolk. He stored and packaged fentanyl mixed with Xylazine for distribution in addition to storing and packaging cocaine.

Xylazine, also known as "Tranq" on the streets, is used as a tranquilizer for horses, livestock and other large animals.

"People who inject drug mixtures containing Xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis—the rotting of human tissue—that may lead to amputation," according to a press release. "The combination is referred to on the street as the 'Zombie' drug."

Griggs is charged with:



conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine,

opening two drug-involved premises,

possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine,

possession with intent to distribute cocaine,

and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

If convicted, Griggs faces up to life in prison.

The White House recently declared that the powerful fentanyl-Xylazine mixture is an emerging threat in the ongoing opioid crisis.