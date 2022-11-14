Watch Now
Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk business

Posted at 10:55 PM, Nov 13, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they're investigating after a reported armed robbery Sunday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, it happened just after 5:40 p.m. at Happy Shopper/Citgo at 401 Carolina Road.

Police said witnesses saw two men who had masks on and handguns go into the store and demand money from the register. They took an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about what happened can call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

