Police looking for 16-year-old who escaped custody in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are looking for a 16-year-old after they say he escaped custody as officers were serving a juvenile detention order.

Officers were serving the order Monday night in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Police said they had just taken Jymarcus Sneed into custody when he broke free and left the area on foot. He gave way to chase, but officers were unable to find him.

Virginia State Patrol responded with K9 units, but there was still no sign of Sneed.

Sneed is now considered missing, police said.

He is 5’7", 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees him should call police.