Police search for man suspected of robbing 3 Portsmouth businesses

Police search for man suspected of robbing three Portsmouth businesses
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 22:04:57-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing three Portsmouth businesses.

The suspect is described as a 50-to-60-year-old man, about 5'10"-6'0" and 150-170 pounds, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On July 22, around 4:16 a.m., the man robbed a 7-Eleven at 725 London Street with a rusty revolver, police said in a press release. He wore a white bucket hat, black and blue T-shirt, dark blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes and a black face mask.

The same day, around 3:10 p.m., he robbed the Smoke Shack at 627 High Street with a silver revolver, police said. He wore dark sunglasses, an orange face mask, a yellow t-shirt, a black vest with a hood, dark blue jean shorts, bright yellow socks and red Puma shoes.

On July 24, around 4:15 p.m., the same man robbed the Jimmy John's at 341 High Street with a rusty revolver, said the PPD. He wore a white bucket hat, a white T-shirt, orange pants, dark sunglasses and an orange face mask.

Anyone with any information about the suspect should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, the "P3 Tips" app or at www.portscrimeline.com.

