Police searching for Newport News bank robbery suspect

Posted at 9:12 PM, Jul 28, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery at a Truist Bank, Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m. an man handed a note to the teller, took an unknown amount of money, and fled the bank at the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to the NNPD. Police do not know what direction he went.

The suspect is a Black man, wearing an orange and white traffic vest and a multi-colored baseball hat, according to the NNPD.

Anyone with information on the should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

