PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 71-year-old woman was robbed and assaulted in Portsmouth on Wednesday, police said.

It happened in the 400 block of Callis Road around 1 p.m., police said in a press release.

Police sent out surveillance video of a white Honda Civic that was spotted in the area and may be involved.

71-year-old robbed in Portsmouth

Officials said the victim had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.