Recent car break-ins have some downtown Norfolk residents on edge

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a warning about a rise in car break-ins and larcenies in downtown Norfolk. From July to November this year, there were more than 106 car break-ins reported to police.

People who live at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments sent News 3 pictures of the cars that were broken into while parked in a parking garage on York Street owned by the apartment building. The break-ins have happened within the last two weeks late at night.

Residents said their doors were locked when thieves went through their cars, but they didn't take anything.

"I want something done. It's very unsafe. Someone is going to get assaulted or someone is going to get murdered in this garage," said resident Evelyn Kopko.

The Belmont at Freemason Apartments sent News 3 the following statement:

We have been, and continue to be proactively responding to the concerns of our residents. The safety of our residents and our communities are of utmost priority. We continue to cooperate with lawn enforcement and city officials to address these issues.



Residents said whoever is breaking into their cars is making a mess.

"Sometimes they just smash the windows of people's car and don't take anything," Kopko said. "They did hire a Norfolk police officer from 6 to midnight but it's still happening. We're moving out. We're breaking our leases."