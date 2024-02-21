Second grade student brings loaded gun to Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. -- A second grade student brought a loaded gun to Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary School on Tuesday, Richmond Public Schools Chief Wellness Officer Renee Parks told the Richmond School Board in a Tuesday email obtained by CBS 6.

"Thanks to the brave peers who were not afraid to speak up, the Care and Safety Associate was able to confiscate the gun," the email read. "[Richmond Police] was called and all subsequent after actions (threat assessment, CPS call, notifications to school families, etc.) are now underway."

Richmond Police confirmed officers were called to the school on Tuesday to investigate.

"Officers arrived and staff at the school reported they were made aware of a juvenile student who had been in possession of a firearm in the school," a Richmond Police spokesperson told CBS 6. "Officers recovered the firearm. There were no injuries."

Richmond Police did not indicate whether or not the gun was loaded and said the incident was "under investigation."

The email from Richmond Schools said they were gathering additional details and were "prepared to support the student and family with resources."

The Shooting of Abby Zwerner

Last year, a Virginia mother was sentenced to two years in prison after her six-year-old son shot and injured his teacher in a Newport News elementary school.

Deja Taylor’s son told authorities he got his mother’s 9mm handgun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the firearm was in his mom’s purse.

He concealed the weapon in his backpack and then his pocket before shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in front of her first-grade class.

Taylor initially told investigators she had secured her gun with a trigger lock, but investigators said they never found one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.