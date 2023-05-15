Shooting leaves teen with life-threatening injury in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager has a life-threatening injury after a shooting in Newport News Monday.

The Newport News Police Department said around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 37th Street for a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a teenage male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police are calling a "life-threatening injury."

Police said the shooting is still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.