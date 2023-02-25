Watch Now
Shooting on Michigan Avenue in Hampton sends 2 to hospital

A shooting on Michigan Avenue in Hampton sent two people to the hospital. Feb. 24, 2023.
Posted at 11:44 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 00:28:08-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting in Hampton sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

It happened in the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, police said in a tweet. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m.

Police did not release any further details.

