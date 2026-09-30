Staunton police shoot and kill Portsmouth man during fight at Walmart: SPD

STAUNTON, Va. — An investigation is underway after a Staunton police officer shot and killed a man from Portsmouth, according to the Staunton Police Department.

Montique Treymayne Gaston, 39 of Portsmouth, was shot and killed by an SPD officer on Sept. 22 in a Walmart parking lot, the department confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook.

The officer arrived at the Walmart after a 911 call was made. A fight started between Gaston and the officer in the parking lot, during which the officer shot Gaston. Emergency aid was given to Gaston but he died at the scene, according to SPD.

"We recognize that the death of Mr. Gaston is deeply painful, and that this pain extends far beyond the immediate circumstances of this incident," Chief James Williams wrote on Facebook.

The officer was wearing a body camera that recorded the whole incident. The footage was turned over to Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation, and SPD said the footage cannot be released at this time.

Williams extended his condolences to Gaston's family and loved ones. Williams said he recognizes Gaston's death raises "difficult and painful" concerns for Staunton's Black community, and "they deserve to be heard and taken seriously."

"At this time, we do not have all of the facts, and it would be inappropriate for me to prejudge the investigation or reach conclusions before the evidence has been fully examined. At the same time, waiting for the facts does not mean that we should ignore the pain, fear, anger, or questions that people are experiencing," Williams wrote.

The department said it will support a thorough and impartial investigation of the incident and will provide all information to the public as the law allows. Once VSP completes its investigation, it will be turned over to a Commonwealth's Attorney independent of the City of Staunton and SPD.

A GoFundMe was created to support Gaston's family and children.

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