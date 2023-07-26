Watch Now
Suspect breaks into Portsmouth ABC store, steals case of Hennessey: Police

Portsmouth ABC Burglary Suspect
Posted at 12:15 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 00:15:14-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly burglarized a Virginia ABC store.

Police said it happened on July 8 around 5:15 a.m. at 1141 London Boulevard.

Police released security footage of the incident. The suspect breaks down the glass on the front door, then steals a case of Hennessey.

A release from the police department describes the suspect as a man wearing black shoes, a black t-shirt, a black LA Dodgers hat in addition to black Nike sweats.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

