Suspect sought after Monday shooting in Portsmouth; Woman still hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a shooting earlier in the week in Portsmouth.

It happened at the intersection of Portsmouth and Frederick boulevards on Monday, police said.

Police said a man and a woman were both shot.

The man has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Investigators are now searching for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt. They said he's charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Portsmouth Police Department Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt, 22

Police said Wyatt should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about Wyatt's location should call the police department's investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.