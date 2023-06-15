Suspect sought after Monday shooting in Portsmouth; Woman still hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a shooting earlier in the week in Portsmouth.
It happened at the intersection of Portsmouth and Frederick boulevards on Monday, police said.
Police said a man and a woman were both shot.
The man has since been released from the hospital, police said.
Investigators are now searching for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt. They said he's charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said Wyatt should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information about Wyatt's location should call the police department's investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.