Woman seriously injured in Hampton shooting on LaSalle Avenue Saturday afternoon

HAMPTON, Va. — According to Hampton Police, a woman suffered serious injuries after a Saturday afternoon shooting on LaSalle Avenue.

HPD officers told News 3 officials got a call for the shooting just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the woman outside of a home on LaSalle Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said there's no suspect information as of Saturday night.

Officers told News 3 the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.