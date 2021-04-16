Criminal investigation underway after fatal Accomack Co. fire

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - One person has died after a fire in the 31000 block of Bishop Drive in New Church Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., officials with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to a report of a structure fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they confirmed that someone had died.

The sheriff's office has requested the help of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and has asked State Police to take over the investigation.

Authorities are still on scene as of 11 p.m., and this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

There is no further information.

