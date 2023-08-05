Crips gang member responsible for drugs in Hampton Roads sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. — A man, who prosecutors said was connected to moving 11 kilograms of controlled substances from California to Hampton Roads, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Kevin Day, known as "Prince Hanucho," is a Grape Street Crips gang member based in California, according to the Department of Justice. From fall 2018 to Sept. 2019, he was at the top of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy involving a distribution organization that shipped high-purity methamphetamine through the United States mail.

Day also used couriers to smuggle fentanyl into Hampton Roads on commercial flights, according to prosecutors. Once the drugs made it to Hampton Roads, they were distributed by local dealers and users.

The Department of Justice also said that Day and other conspirators laundered thousands of dollars between themselves to conceal the drug proceeds.