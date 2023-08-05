Watch Now
News

Actions

Crips gang member responsible for drugs in Hampton Roads sentenced

Fentanyl
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Fentanyl
Posted at 10:33 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 22:33:30-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A man, who prosecutors said was connected to moving 11 kilograms of controlled substances from California to Hampton Roads, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Kevin Day, known as "Prince Hanucho," is a Grape Street Crips gang member based in California, according to the Department of Justice. From fall 2018 to Sept. 2019, he was at the top of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy involving a distribution organization that shipped high-purity methamphetamine through the United States mail.

Day also used couriers to smuggle fentanyl into Hampton Roads on commercial flights, according to prosecutors. Once the drugs made it to Hampton Roads, they were distributed by local dealers and users.

The Department of Justice also said that Day and other conspirators laundered thousands of dollars between themselves to conceal the drug proceeds.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV