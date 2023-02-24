Critically Missing Adult Alert for 33-year-old man out of Virginia Beach: State police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of Virginia Beach City Police Department on Feb. 23, at 12 a.m.

Virginia Beach police say they are looking for Brian Keith Jackson, a 33-year-old white male standing 6’ 1”, weighing 185 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.

He was last seen on Feb. 20, at 5 p.m., on Reynard Drive, Virginia Beach.

His clothing description is unknown to police. He is possibly driving a 2017 red Mazda 3 hatchback with Virginia license plates: VVF-5423.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

You can contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at (757)-385-5000.