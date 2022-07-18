Crown Prince, Inc. is recalling their 3 oz. canned Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil due to a presence of detectable levels of PFAS Chemicals

FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Crown Prince decided to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning of the test results from FDA.

The FDA describes Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects, including but not limited to, increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.

No illnesses have been reported to date from this product.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers.

Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil Product of China 3 oz can has a UPC code of: 0 73230 00853 5

Consumers with this product are urged to return it to where they purchased it for a full refund.

If you have questions, contact Crown Prince at 1-800-447-2524 between 7:30 am – 4:00 pm PDT, Monday-Friday, or contact customer service at cservice@crownprince.com.