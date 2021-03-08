CR's top picks for cars and trucks

NORFOLK, Va. - If you're in the market for a new car, it can be overwhelming trying to choose between so many options.

That's why Consumer Reports puts together a list every year of its of 10 top picks in cars and trucks.

The cars they selected went through more than 50 tests at their 327-acre testing center in Connecticut and were ranked based on performance, reliability and safety.

One of their top picks for cars is the Toyota Camry.

It's reliable and budget-friendly, and Toyota has made some changes over the years that help it stand out.

"People kind of, you know, write off the Camry like, 'Oh, it's just a boring Camry.' Toyota took our criticism about its kind of dull handling seriously. The current model has much better steering, really engaging handling," said CR Auto Specialist Mike Quincy. "You're not making any compromise if you love driving if you go for a Camry."

For a smaller SUV, they recommend the Mazda CX-30.

CR says it has great safety equipment and reliability and starts at just $22,000.

A bigger SUV that made the list is the Kia Telluride.

Since it starts in the low $30,000s, CR says it gives you a lot for the money.

An electric car that made the list was the Tesla Model 3.

It can get up to 330 miles on a full charge.

"What we love about the Model 3 is that it's super fast. It has great handling. It feels like a sports car," said Quincy, adding that its also really popular.

"I bring home cars all the time. When I bring home a Tesla, people come out of their houses. They say, 'Oh, we want to check out the new Tesla.'"

For people looking at pickup trucks, CR suggests the Honda Ridgeline.

CR says it's a comfortable ride designed to do well on daily commutes.