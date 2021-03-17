Menu

Cuomo crisis recalls Northam’s; supporters say no comparison

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ralph Northam
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 14:28:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The political crisis engulfing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has triggered a flurry of comparisons to Virginia's Ralph Northam.

Both high-profile Democrats have found themselves at odds with their party and faced widespread calls for their resignations. But Northam’s supporters and some outside political observers say that’s where the similarities end.

Northam has effectively recovered two years after a scandal erupted over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook. He has evolved from a one-time pariah to a leader whose endorsement is coveted in this year’s competitive statewide elections.

The accusations against Cuomo deal with alleged behaviors during his term in office; those against Northam stem from a time decades before he entered politics.

