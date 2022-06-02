Curious about real estate in Hampton Roads? Better Business Network, HRRA chairman to hold lunch and learn event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Curious about real estate in Hampton Roads?

Barbara Sgueglia, the chairman of the board for the Hampton Roads Realtors Association, will speak at a Better Business Network lunch on Tuesday, July 12. She'll cover topics like:

Where does the market currently stand?

What's going to happen next?

What makes a successful agent?

What's trending in commercial real estate?

How to be competitive in this market?

The lunch will be held at the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach. Registration for the lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and the event will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you must RSVP by Friday, July 1.

To register, email rsvp@wtkr.com or call (757) 446-1348.

Seating is limited — reserve your spot today.