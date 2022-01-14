Currituck Co. Board of Education votes to delay making masks optional in schools due to rising COVID-19 cases

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Students who attend Currituck County Schools will be required to wear masks in schools.

The Currituck County Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday to the NC Strong Schools Toolkit, where they voted to make masks a requirement in school buildings and on buses.

At the December 2021 Board of Education meeting, board members unanimously voted to make masks optional beginning January 18, 2022. However, since returning to school from the holiday break, the school district says there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of noon Thursday, the case count for the past five days is at 71. CCS says this is the highest number of COVID-19 cases seen this school year.

As a result, to keep students and staff in school and limit the number of required quarantines during this spike in COVID-19 cases, the board unanimously voted to delay making masks optional.

The board has a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 20, where board members will review current COVID-19 case counts and further discuss mask use and requirements.

