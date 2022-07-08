CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A Currituck County man was charged with two counts of felony animal abuse after two French bulldogs were discovered dead at his Moyock home.

According to the Currituck County Animal Services and Control Department, Christopher Ryan Riedel was also served with two misdemeanor charges of animal abuse for two additional dogs found alive with injuries.

On Sunday, July 3rd, Animal Control officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Mack Jones Road and found the two dogs dead.

The two surviving dogs, a French bulldog and a pomeranian/husky mix, were taken to a veterinarian for examinations, treatment and documentation of their injuries. At this time, they are back with their owner, who is an acquaintance of Riedel.

Riedel was served a $40,000 bond.

Currituck County Animal Services and Control urges all county residents to report suspected cases of animal abuse to 252-453-8682.