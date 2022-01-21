Currituck Co. roads become very icy as temperatures drop

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A Penske truck ran off a Currituck County road as temperatures dropped Friday morning and roads became icy.

The truck was in a ditch off Shawboro Road (NC34) and officials were originally called to the scene at 9:45 a.m.

A North Carolina State Trooper was still on scene as of 11:15 a.m., and said the truck flipped initially and hit a utility pole. It is right side up now and crews are trying to remove it from the side of the road.

There were three people inside the truck and two of them said they may have injuries but did not want treatment, so all three left the scene.

News 3 was at the scene and saw that the road was a sheet of ice, making driving conditions dangerous.

The road also leads into Camden Co. so roads in Currituck and Camden are becoming very icy.

If you have to drive, be cautious.

