Currituck County middle, high school students move to in-person instruction 4 days a week

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - The Currituck County Board of Education voted unanimously approving a return to the classroom for middle and high school students.

Students will transition from the Hybrid Plan B model of two days of in-person learning to Plan A, which involves four days of in-person learning, Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Monday, March 22, students in both Cohort A and B will return for in-person instruction. The two cohorts have been combined under Plan A.

Families who elected for 100 percent virtual instruction will remain virtual at this time.

According to the board of education, updated bus routes for middle and high school students will be posted later in the week, and only students who were already assigned to a bus route will be able to access transportation at this time.