Customer arrested for shooting Va. Subway worker in the face with a pellet gun

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Subway restaurant worker was seriously injured after police said an exchange between customers and the employee led to shots being fired from an air-soft pellet gun.

A teenage girl was charged and served petitions for malicious wounding for the incident.

The woman she was with, 47-year-old Lakensha Williams, was also charged with malicious wounding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Henrico Police could not confirm the worker's injuries, but Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the employee was shot multiple times in the face.

The sources added that at least one pellet hit the man's and caused serious injury.

Police would not share details about the circumstances that led to the shooting and said it remained under investigation.

"It's gotta stop, it's just getting worse," Erasmus Smith, who works at a nearby and knows the Subway worker, said. "C'mon. It starts with parents, man. It starts at home and until it starts at home, we are gonna keep having these problems."

Williams was on the run from police for six days before she was arrested and charged Tuesday night.

Police said this situation serves as an example to always keep your cool.

"It's important to de-escalate a situation, not rise it. Guns, whether it's a gun or a pellet gun, have no place in our communities to settle disagreements. We have to find alternative ways and seek peaceful resolutions to those disagreements," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

Williams faced a judge on Wednesday morning and remains at Henrico Jail West without bond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.