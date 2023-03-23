Customers hold on to fond memories of Pop’s Drive In as it closes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — It’s the end of an era for a beloved restaurant in York County.

Pop’s Drive In in Grafton will officially be closing its doors by end of the day Thursday. But customers didn’t want to wait for a last chance to grab their favorite meals there.

Pop's has been something of a local legend for nearly 50 years.

It was a packed house Wednesday, there was barely any space to move around inside the tiny diner.

News 3 Pop’s Drive-In in Grafton will officially be closing its doors. But customers didn’t want to wait to grab their last favorite meals there.

Customers lined up for their orders inside, while signs seen from outside the restaurant at the corner of Route 17 and Denbigh thanked patrons for their 45 years of business.

News 3 Pop’s Drive-In in Grafton will officially be closing its doors. But customers didn’t want to wait to grab their last favorite meals there.

It’s been owned by the Allen family for more than four decades, and through the years, and a pandemic, customers kept coming back because Pop's had something for everyone—from breakfast and coffee to burgers and fries.

But it was more than just a place to grab a quick meal.

It was a community institution.

“It's just sad to see it go,” said customer Nick Mills. “Kind of a staple in York County.”

“It's really sad. It's really It's sad and disappointing,” said Donna Eliott who’s been going to Pop’s for the last three decades to meet up with friends. “But we have wonderful memories here. Just wonderful memories and we continue to make memories.”

“We've been doing this for 34 years,” said Liz Epperson. “There’s not another place like Pop’s.”

News 3 spoke with a family member of the owners off camera who said they’re closing due to retirement and a career change.

Customers told News 3 they’ll be holding on tightly to their memories and take comfort that Pop's will live on in their hearts as they say goodbye.