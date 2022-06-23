CVS Oral Solution recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the voluntary recall of a CVS oral solution due to a lot of the product containing harmful bacteria.

Testing identified that one affected lot of the product contained the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

According to the FDA, Immunocompromised patients, who consume this product , may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life threatening adverse health consequences.

As of June 23, 2022, Vi-Jon, LLC has not received any complaints related to this recall.

The product is used for relief of occasional constipation (irregularity) and generally produces bowel movement in 1/2 to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle.

The affected CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor lot includes the following batch number: 0556808 and expiration date: 12/2023 on the shoulder of the bottle. This lot of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor was sent to a 3rd Party Outside Lab for testing per CVS request as a first production sample for CVS. This lot of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor was distributed Nationwide at CVS drug store locations.

Vi-Jon, LLC has already notified CVS by phone and email and is arranging for return of all recalled product.

Consumers that have this recalled product should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information on the recall and how to contact the company, click here.