Damage from potholes costs drivers $26.5 billion in repairs in 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Spring approaches so does pothole season.

A new survey from AAA found that in 2021, 1 in 10 drivers had vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole.

According to AAA, it costs an average of nearly $600 per repair. Damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021.

AAA is urging government officials and departments of transportation to focus on improving road conditions with the funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The biggest thing drivers can do preventatively to avoid pothole damage is to check their tire pressure,” said Kyle Loftus, AAA Car Care Center general manager. “We usually see an uptick in pothole related repairs after we have had winter weather so around this time of year is when we see the most pothole damage done to vehicles.”

Potholes are created from cracked and crumbling pavement that collects moisture. As temperatures fluctuate, the road expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

Potholes can damage a vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks.

In the winter and spring of 2021, AAA responded to 1.8 million tire-related roadside assistance calls nationally. AAA does not identify if a roadside assistance request was the result of pothole damage, however, this number represented 11% of the total calls received in the winter and spring last year.

AAA recommends the following: